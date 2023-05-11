News & Insights

Markets
EQC.PRD

Equity Commonwealth's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

May 11, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQC.PRD was trading at a 0.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.09% in the "REITs" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.9231.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC.PRD shares, versus EQC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EQC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

EQC.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Equity Commonwealth's 6 1/2% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EQC.PRD) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQC) are trading flat.

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 Institutional Holders of RTPY
 Institutional Holders of RFAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQC.PRD
EQC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.