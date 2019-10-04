Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Equity Commonwealth (Symbol: EQC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.62, changing hands as low as $30.64 per share. Equity Commonwealth shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.4799 per share, with $34.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.91.

