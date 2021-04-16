Equity Commonwealth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EQC

In trading on Friday, shares of Equity Commonwealth (Symbol: EQC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.62, changing hands as high as $28.67 per share. Equity Commonwealth shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.80 per share, with $35.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.50.

