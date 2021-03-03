US Markets

Equity capital market for energy infrastructure "severely depressed" - Jefferies

Nia Williams Reuters
Laila Kearney Reuters
The equity capital markets for oil and gas midstream companies in North America are "severely depressed," Peter Bowden, global head of energy investment banking at Jefferies, said at a conference on Wednesday.

The "tobaccofication" of the energy industry in recent years has largely led to the drop in money flowing to the midstream industry as investors and the public increasingly focused on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments, Bowden said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek conference.

