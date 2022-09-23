Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) shareholders have earned a 4.6% CAGR over the last three years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) share price return of 13% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 8.1% over twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Equity Bancshares became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:EQBK Earnings Per Share Growth September 23rd 2022

We know that Equity Bancshares has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Equity Bancshares returned a loss of 7.2% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 20%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Equity Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Equity Bancshares is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

