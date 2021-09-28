Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.97, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQBK was $34.97, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.68 and a 145.06% increase over the 52 week low of $14.27.

EQBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). EQBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EQBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.73%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

