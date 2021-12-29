Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EQBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.45, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQBK was $34.45, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 65.63% increase over the 52 week low of $20.80.

EQBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). EQBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports EQBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 81.87%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

