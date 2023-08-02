Equity Bancshares Inc - (EQBK) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Equity Bancshares Inc - (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 28.15 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from the latest reported closing price of 27.16 / share.

Equity Bancshares Inc - Declares $0.10 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $27.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 2.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Bancshares Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBK is 0.11%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 12,507K shares. The put/call ratio of EQBK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,367K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 30.48% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 77,587.31% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 809K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 5.70% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 648K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 28.40% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equity Bancshares Background Information

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

