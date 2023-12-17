Equity Bancshares Inc - (EQBK) Price Target Increased by 25.18% to 35.50

The average one-year price target for Equity Bancshares Inc - (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been revised to 35.50 / share. This is an increase of 25.18% from the prior estimate of 28.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of 32.76 / share.

Equity Bancshares Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $32.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 2.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Bancshares Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBK is 0.10%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 11,948K shares. The put/call ratio of EQBK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,412K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 7.72% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 809K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 635K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 12.19% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.