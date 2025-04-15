EQUITY BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $EQBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQUITY BANCSHARES ($EQBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $60,620,000, beating estimates of $57,826,656 by $2,793,344.

EQUITY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

EQUITY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $EQBK stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD S ELLIOTT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,680 shares for an estimated $1,330,110 .

. LEON BORCK purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $249,200

JAMES S LOVING purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $200,250

JULIE A HUBER (COO and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,907 shares for an estimated $82,215 .

. RICHARD M SEMS (Chief Executive Officer, Bank) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $48,950 and 1 sale selling 611 shares for an estimated $26,291 .

and 1 sale selling 611 shares for an estimated . BRETT A REBER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,701 shares for an estimated $73,309 .

. RANDEE R KOGER purchased 500 shares for an estimated $22,250

KRZYSZTOF SLUPKOWSKI (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325 shares for an estimated $14,167 .

. DAVID PASS (Chief Information Officer) sold 154 shares for an estimated $6,626

ANN KNUTSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 140 shares for an estimated $6,024

CHRIS M NAVRATIL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40 shares for an estimated $1,737

EQUITY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of EQUITY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

