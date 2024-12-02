Equity Bancshares 1.8M share Spot Secondary priced at $44.50

The deal priced below last closing price of $48.71. Stephens is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EQBK:
- Equity Bancshares files to sell $80M of Class A common stock
- Equity Bancshares price target raised to $45 from $42 at DA Davidson
- Equity Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $1.31, consensus 99c
- Equity Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 and Expands in Kansas
- Equity Bancshares upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.