EQUI.TS Maintains Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, EQUI.TS maintained coverage of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK:CZMWF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carl Zeiss Meditec is $65.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.71 to a high of $86.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $92.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carl Zeiss Meditec is 2,196MM, a decrease of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carl Zeiss Meditec. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZMWF is 0.26%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 6,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,662K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZMWF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,543K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZMWF by 21.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZMWF by 27.35% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 435K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing a decrease of 73.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZMWF by 55.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 314K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZMWF by 12.45% over the last quarter.

