Equitrans Midstream evaluating options after court blocks project

July 11 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N said on Tuesday that it is evaluating all legal options after a federal appellate court's decision to halt construction in the Jefferson National Forest for its Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

