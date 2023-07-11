News & Insights

Equitrans Midstream evaluating options after court blocks project

July 11, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N said on Tuesday that it is evaluating all legal options after a federal appellate court's decision to halt construction in the Jefferson National Forest for its Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

