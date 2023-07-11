News & Insights

Equitrans Midstream evaluating legal options after court blocks project

July 11, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N said on Tuesday it is evaluating all legal options after a federal appellate court halted construction for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley project is one of several U.S. oil and gas pipelines delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits issued by the Trump administration.

"Unless this decision is promptly reversed, it would jeopardize Mountain Valley's ability to complete construction by year-end 2023," the company said in a statement.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N, AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO and RGC Resources Inc RGCO.O.

The pipeline received authorization from the country's energy regulator last month to restart construction of the project.

