Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) reported revenue of $360.61 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +77.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitrans Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Water - Total water volumes : 356 MMgal compared to the 396.52 MMgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 356 MMgal compared to the 396.52 MMgal average estimate based on two analysts. Gathered volumes - Firm capacity : 5,567 BBtu/D compared to the 5,345.59 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,567 BBtu/D compared to the 5,345.59 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. Transmission - Average contracted firm transmission reservation commitments : 3,953 BBtu/D versus 3,515 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,953 BBtu/D versus 3,515 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average. Transmission - Total transmission pipeline throughput : 3,603 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,371.85 BBtu/D.

: 3,603 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,371.85 BBtu/D. Gathered volumes - Volumetric-based services : 2,357 BBtu/D compared to the 2,356 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,357 BBtu/D compared to the 2,356 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Gathering : $229.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.35 million.

: $229.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.35 million. Operating Revenues- Water : $18.38 million versus $20.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $18.38 million versus $20.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Transmission : $113.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.78 million.

: $113.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.78 million. Operating income (loss)- Gathering : $111.78 million versus $169.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $111.78 million versus $169.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Water : $2.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.65 million.

: $2.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.65 million. Operating income (loss)- Transmission: $71.26 million compared to the $75.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

