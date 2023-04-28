Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Equitrans Midstream said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.17%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 39.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.59 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitrans Midstream. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETRN is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 528,948K shares. The put/call ratio of ETRN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitrans Midstream is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.51% from its latest reported closing price of 5.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equitrans Midstream is 1,465MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 49,236K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,316K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,503K shares, representing a decrease of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 33.63% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 19,024K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,085K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 25.56% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 18,873K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 13,401K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,021K shares, representing an increase of 40.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.