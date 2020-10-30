Dividends
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ETRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.28, the dividend yield is 8.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETRN was $7.28, representing a -50.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 94.13% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

ETRN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ETRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.93. Zacks Investment Research reports ETRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.67%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ETRN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 3.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETRN at 3.28%.

