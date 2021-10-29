Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ETRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.76, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETRN was $10.76, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 72.71% increase over the 52 week low of $6.23.

ETRN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ETRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ETRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -41.86%, compared to an industry average of -19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the etrn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETRN as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC)

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MLPX with an increase of 3.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETRN at 5.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.