Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ETRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.16, the dividend yield is 7.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETRN was $8.16

ETRN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ETRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports ETRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -34.88%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETRN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETRN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 24.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETRN at 4.7%.

