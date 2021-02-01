Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETRN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETRN was $6.65, representing a -42.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.66 and a 77.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

ETRN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ETRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.32. Zacks Investment Research reports ETRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.5%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

