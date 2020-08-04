Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 10:30 a.m. ET

Nate Tetlow -- Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Good morning everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2020 earnings call for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642. The conference ID is 8447957. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under risk factors in ETRN's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is filed with the SEC and as updated by ETRN's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to be filed with the SEC and any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our investor presentation for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. On the call today are Tom Karam, Chairman and CEO; Diana Charletta, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kirk Oliver, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Macken, Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering; and Brian Pietrandrea, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

With that, I'll turn it over to Tom.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everyone. I hope you all are continuing to stay safe in these difficult times. We remain extremely grateful to the frontline healthcare and essential workers for their tireless efforts. For us the dedication and professionalism of our workforce has never wavered. Our field and gas control teams haven't missed a beat, and continuing to operate and maintain our assets and our various back office groups continue to execute, while working from home. This dedication is reflected in our financial and operational results for the quarter, which came in at the high end of our guidance range. Kirk will give you the details in a few minutes.

Let's begin with our corporate simplification; in mid-June, we completed the final step of our simplification plan with the acquisition of EQM. E-Train is now a single C-Corp with several key attributes. First, E-Train stable cash flow profile allows us to be resilient in this or any environment. Second, we are focused on delevering and strengthening our balance sheet. Third, deploying capital efficiently is core to our business and our recent gathering agreement with EQT provides meaningful capital efficiency. And last, we remain confident that we will get MVP over the goal line in early 2021. Putting all of this together, our long-term strategy is designed to consistently generate substantial free cash flow, allocate our capital and free cash flow with discipline, and deliver maximum value to our shareholders.

It is also important that we operate responsibly and one of our primary goals is to be among the leading ESG companies in the midstream sector. For E-Train, ESG management practices are intrinsic and deliver value that goes beyond financial drivers. And I am pleased to announce that we released our first annual Corporate Sustainability Report last week, which was produced in accordance with GRI core reporting disclosures and also incorporated the SASB Oil & Gas Midstream Standards. This report is an important reflection of our accomplishments, our commitments and future endeavors highlighting the importance of maintaining trust and transparency among all of our stakeholders.

I'll now turn it over to Diana who will provide an operations update. Then Kirk will provide a financial update and I'll come back for some closing remarks before we open the line to questions. Diana?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Tom, and good morning everyone. Let's start with MVP. Over the last several weeks significant legal and regulatory progress has been made. On June 15, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed a lower-court decision regarding the Forest Service's authority to grant a right-of-way to cross the Appalachian Trail. This positive ruling clears the path for MVP's Appalachian Trail crossing. MVP expects a new Biological Opinion will be issued shortly, at which point certain forward construction activities will resume upon approval from FERC. Following the Biological Opinion, we expect to receive the Nationwide Permit 12 from the Army Corps, which combined with FERC's approval will allow the water body crossing activities to resume.

Lastly, we expect to receive the right-of-way permit for the Jefferson National Forest in the fourth quarter, allowing us to complete the 3.7 miles of forest work. We continue to target in early 2021 full in-service date for MVP. Based on the project's current overall budget of approximately $5.4 billion E-Train expects to fund approximately $2.7 billion of the overall cost. It is possible however that total project cost could increase by approximately 5% due to potential construction plan adjustments associated with judicial and regulatory outcomes. E-Train expects that it may be required to fund approximately $175 million related to the potential cost increase. There is a significant amount of demand for gas in the Southeast and we believe MVP will play a critical role in meeting these demands.

MVP provides direct access to the largest natural gas producing region in the country and offers pipeline diversity for potential demand pull customers. We feel the probability of an MVP compression expansion is higher without the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Compression expansion can add approximately 500 million cubic feet per of capacity. In addition to the potential mainline expansion, we're encouraged by the opportunities on Southgate and other potential lateral to serve customers in the Southeast. On the Southgate, the project received the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from FERC on June 18. Upon receiving all the necessary permits and authorizations construction is expected to begin in 2021 and has a targeted in-service date in 2021.

Southgate has a total project cost estimate of approximately $450 million to $500 million. In terms of our operations, our teams are following strict pandemic-related working protocols are they continue to provide safe and reliable midstream services for our customers. During the second quarter our gathered volumes were impacted by EQT's temporary production curtailment. The curtailment averaged about 1.2 Bcf per day over 45 days during the quarter. In July the curtailed volumes were brought back online in a phased approach over several weeks.

Finally, we remain committed to deploying our capital efficiently. We updated our four-year 2020 capital guidance this morning reducing total capex by about $85 million, versus the prior midpoint. About half of the decrease is driven by capital efficiencies related to the new gathering EQT agreement as well as efficiencies gained from other gathering contracts. The remaining decrease is primarily from capital shifting to 2021.

I will now turn the call over to Kirk.

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Diana and good morning everyone. This morning we reported net income attributable to E-Train common shareholders of $27 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.10. Net income was $143 million and adjusted EBITDA was $263 million. We also reported net cash provided by operating activities of $344 million. Free cash flow of $155 million and retained free cash flow of $88 million. There were a few items that impacted second quarter net income attributable to E-Train common shareholders. First, we incurred about $11 million of transaction cost primarily related to the EQM merger. Second, there was a $27 million premium associated with the redemption of a portion of the EQM preferred units in connection with the EQM merger.

The premium represents the difference between the payment to redeem the convertible preferred units and the carrying value of the redeemed units. This is classified as a preferred dividend and reduces net income attributable to E-Train common shareholders. Lastly, net income was impacted by a $13 million unrealized gain on derivative instruments, which is reported within other income. As a reminder, the unrealized gain on derivative is due to an agreement entitling E-Train to receive cash payments from EQT conditioned on specific NYMEX Henry Hub index prices exceeding certain thresholds over three years post the MVP in-service date. After adjusting for these non-recurring items and gain on derivative adjusted net income attributable to E-Train common shareholders was $57 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.22.

As a reminder, billing under the new gathering agreement with EQT began in the second quarter. Revenue from the MVCs is recognized utilizing an average rate applied over the 15-year contract life. And the difference between the cash received from the contracted MVC and the revenue recognized results in deferral of revenue into future periods. For the second quarter deferred revenue was $74 million. E-Train operating revenue for the second quarter was lower compared to that of last year by $66 million primarily from the impact of the deferred revenue and partially offset by increased revenue from higher MVCs on gathering and water. Second quarter 2020 operating revenue was also impacted by the temporary production curtailments.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $75 million lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly driven by an $80 million impairment of long-lived assets in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020 E-Train will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on August 13 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4. We have ample liquidity to support our capital investment plan. On June 18 we completed a $1.6 billion EQM senior note issuance. The proceeds from the offering were used to repay outstanding borrowings under the $3 billion EQM revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes. At the end of the second quarter we had approximately $2 billion available under the EQM revolver and approximately $200 million of consolidated cash. And finally, we increased our full year 2020 earnings and cash flow guidance. At the midpoint we expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion and free cash flow of $25 million.

I'll now hand the call back to Tom.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kirk. 2020 has been a very busy year for E-Train, and we are excited about where we are headed. We now have enhanced corporate governance, long-term contracts with stable cash flow profile, ample liquidity and a disciplined capital allocation policy. We've taken positive step on ESG and have a line of sight on MVP's completion. We have now addressed most everything that is within our control in order to be successful in this slow or no growth environment. We expect our free cash flow will continue to grow over the next three years, even without production growth. This is the cornerstone of our strategy. Please remember to stay safe, wash your hands. And with that, we're happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jeremy Tonet with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

James Kirby -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys. This is James on for Jeremy. Just wanted to start off with maybe just the MVP updates. Just to be clear, has messaging changed from last quarter in terms of the necessity of the Nationwide Permit 12 to complete the pipeline or maybe -- a lot of the conversation last quarter was on potentially getting those individual permits remaining? Has that changed at all with this quarter and what you're seeing now?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Hi, good morning, this is Diana. No, the messaging really hasn't changed although we have gotten good news on the Nationwide 12. We expect that to be issued. So as long as this issue we'll continue with our original plan and cross the water bodies that way. If for some reason there is another challenge or something different with the Nationwide 12, then we can fall back to the options that we talked about, I believe last time, which are some different crossing methods and individual permit options.

James Kirby -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. Okay, thanks. And then can you remind me, is there a kind of a date for benchmark to kind of get construction back going to kind of meet the early '021 in-service date.

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

So there is a couple. We've been pivoting a lot, right, so there is a lot of different combinations, but we do expect to get back to construction within a month or so. But really, then there is another piece, which is getting the U.S. Forest Service permit to cross the National Forest and that is expected in the fourth quarter. So we still have that 3.7 miles to build after we get that permit.

James Kirby -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it, thanks. And then just one more if I could, just shifting kind of the conversation to maybe the leverage profile of the business. I saw the EQT was placed on I think positive outlook by Fitch during the quarter. Is there any read through that E-train there, I know -- I don't know if the rating agencies are still rating E-Train or maybe the EQM sub but how have conversations gone with rating agencies in terms of the leverage kind of creeping up in MVP in-service? And is there any leverage threshold that they've kind of put on the business, where they might consider a downgrade?

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, this is Kirk. I'll take that one. Yeah, we just recently did a bond deal, $1.6 billion and all the agencies affirmed their rating when we did that deal. So we have been in dialog with them. Any improvement in credit at EQT helps us and we're committed to hitting our investment grade credit metrics. And the agencies are obviously, Mountain Valley is the one thing that they're really keeping an eye on. But so far they haven't changed their perspective since they affirmed the rating when we did the bond deal. I don't if that answered your question?

James Kirby -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Yes. Thanks for the questions.

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alright.

And your next question comes from Spiro Dounis from Credit Suisse.

Spiro Dounis -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone. Just two quick follow-ups on MVP. First, as Fish and Wildlife communicated, I guess the reasons for the delayed Biological Opinion, might be splitting hair in terms of which week it crosses into but just curious if there's been any communication there? And then on $175 million of potential additional cost give us a sense of when that could actually start to be realized or when you have a better sense of how much it's going to be?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

So on fish and wildlife, the consultation period did end. So there wasn't an extension to the consultation period. And what we're hearing is that they're doing their final reviews, which is good. We certainly support the agency taking the necessary time to produce a good opinion. So I believe there is activity there and we expect something soon. On the additional dollar really, they were or are based on if there are different crossing methods that needs to be done, or there are additional delays. So the potential is there, but it will just all depend on what we can do smoothly and what gets held up in the future.

Spiro Dounis -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay, understood. The second one is just around EBITDA and thinking about the high and low end of the range for 2020 at this point. Just curious what's driving you to either side of it. It sounds like EQT could curtail again this fall. Just wondering if is that the only major variable at this point? And does the low end contemplate that already?

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

This is Kirk again. The range is really just the range that we have to use because we're estimating. But we haven't -- it doesn't contemplate any further curtailments by EQT.

Spiro Dounis -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. That's it from me. Thanks everyone.

Your next question comes from Derek Walker from Bank of America.

Derek Walker -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for the time. Maybe just a quick question around EQT's comments on just in terms of the marketing summer, or their catastrophe on MVP. I guess from your standpoint, how are you guys dealing that and how does that kind of play into, I guess you also alluded to the MVP compression project as well. So just trying to get a sense for some of the interplay there and is that potential rate that you're charging compressions similar to what you're charging now in the mainline? Thanks.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Hi Derek, this is Tom. I'll take part of that question. I'll pass the balance off to Diana. But we're supportive of EQT's desire to offload some of their capacity. We think that it could be an opportunity to create couple of different layers of benefit, certainly if they can optimize their transmission portfolio that would make them more cost effective. As MVP operator and largest owner, we as partners have approval rights over the credit worthiness of whomever they release the capacity to. So in essence it could very well be an upgrade in the credit quality of our shippers, which would then read through and strengthen any underlying financing we may do at the MVP level. So we view all of that as a positive. Basically the optimization by EQT of their transportation portfolio, they've shown themselves pretty adept and nimble at managing that portfolio and the improvements they've made and could make with this release would push them further along the lines of getting back to their investment grade rating, which we think is a really positive read through for us. I think it's too early to talk about any rates on the MVP expansion. We're seeing active interest in that capacity. And it's just a bit early, but we're certainly encouraged by the inbounds and I think for now, we'll leave it at that. Diana, you have anything to add to that?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

No, I think that covers it. We're certainly anticipating that a compression expansion is an easier expansion than having the twin piper do something to that effect and we can add about 500 million a day from an expansion perspective, we believe.

Derek Walker -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah, thanks, I appreciate the color Diana. Maybe just a quick one on Southgate; I think you talked about construction starting in '21 and also the in-service date in '21. I guess, assuming kind of MVP kind of falls that sort of early in-service '21 date, any sort of items around Southgate construction timeline? Do you feel like it really kind of go smoothly on the mainline portion that that construction process should move fairly smoothly? Just any item there that we should be thinking about for that particular project?

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

I'll let Diana answer the specifics about the construction although I would just offer that I haven't experienced any project that's gone really smoothly of late.

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I think from a construction perspective, it's actually -- it's less challenging than what the mainline was so the train is better. We're farther south. It's actually an easier build from a construction perspective which will help with environmental and erosion controls and that kind of thing.

Derek Walker -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, great. Thanks. I appreciate the color.

Your next question comes from Shneur Gershuni from UBS.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS

Hi, good morning everyone. Glad to hear everyone is well. Just to maybe follow up on a couple of questions here. Just starting off with the NWP 12, if it comes through and so forth, how much of the crossing that need to be completed would really benefit from NWP 12 versus the boring methodology? I understand it would be easier in general but just sort of thinking about, like, how many are must haves that would really benefit from the NWP 12? Is there a percentage of crossings that you really would like to get done under that methodology versus having to default to others if there are some challenges that often come down the road.

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

So, it's quite a mix. There are a number, probably about half that are fixing one-half than the other, whether you do the open cut or a bore, it's not really much different. The rest, then there's a combination. I think the important thing is the ones that are really critical, we would try to do it as quickly as possible before anything is challenged and just strategically go through it with that kind of thought process.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay. No, that kind of makes sense. And maybe as a follow-up, just sort of given the timing about when this could potentially come to fruiting, how do we think about and how have you planned for the fact that some of this construction activity could be happening during a winter or any season-type of environment as well as with COVID-19 and the guidelines on how to construct in that time or environment. Just wondering if you can sort of give us some color on how you're prepared for that?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

So the COVID-19 -- our other construction projects. We did hire a third-party to help us manage that just to make sure that we have everything in place and we're following what we need to follow to keep everybody safe. From a winter perspective, there won't be a ton construction left in the winter, so that risk continues to be reduced as we go farther and farther into the year. Although I will say, very unhappy to have missed the last couple of prime months of dry construction period.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay, that makes sense. And maybe a final question, just with respect to the potential expansion, I know it's not even done yet but now we're talking about expansion of MVP using compression expansion. I know that you're reluctant to talk about rates and so forth but is it fair to conclude that the return profile of that type of expansion would be significantly higher than the base MVP that -- from a return perspective that you're putting in place right now? Is that the way to think about it?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, typically a compression expansion is much more favorable when it comes to the returns because the pipeline is more expensive.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS -- Analyst

Alright, perfect. Thank you very much. Appreciate the color today and have a safe day guys.

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

You too. Thank you.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Shneur, before we go to the next question, I might add that any further conversations that we're having around capacity will be largely or almost entirely demand pull conversation as opposed to the origination of MVP, which was a supply push. So that changes the dynamics of the conversations with respect to how we look at the capacity and its underlying value. Thank you. Operator, next question? I'm sorry, go ahead Shneur.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS -- Analyst

I was just going to say, so just to clarify, so what you're effectively saying is that it's kind of demand pull you put into compression as needed so there's never a scenario where there's too much capacity and so forth, right, like you can literally sequence it in as the demand shows up, basically, right?

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think that's fair. And I think the way to look at it is we'll certainly have enough time to lock-in any precedent agreements on that before we start construction, so we'll know what the demand is.

Shneur Gershuni -- UBS -- Analyst

Perfect, thank you. Appreciate the color.

Your next question comes from Alex Kania from Wolfe Research.

Alex Kania -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. I have two questions. The first one is just really on the capex update with gathering capex going down a little bit. Do you that that kind of fully reflects the potential of what EQT has been doing on their side in terms of reducing development cost and optimizing that or is there still more runway as you look forward. That's the first question. The second one is I guess piling on to the MVP questions but just to the extend you have this -- thinking about it like permanent financing, it sounds like you'd probably want to get more clarity on the distribution of FTE by EQT maybe as well as thinking about what precedent agreements might be on expansions?

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Diana, why don't you talk about the capex first and then maybe I'll just -- and I'll follow up with the expansion?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. So actually I was going to pass the capex to Justin, I think that's a good one for him. So Justin, you want to take it?

Justin Macken -- Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering

Sure. Hi. This is Justin. I think the capex reductions you're seeing here in 2020 are somewhat reflective of the new gathering agreement and the capital protections we have there. It's also a continuation of our strategy to integrate systems and when we can tie together gathering systems and our transmission system, we can start to realize some pretty substantial capex savings, leveraging existing assets, existing compression. As we look at EQT's ability to put together combo pads in the future, that's when we really see some benefit to us in terms of our gathering capex. And then as we look even further down the line when they return to those same pads to drill out the rest of the laterals, our infrastructure is already then in place. And our capital outlay for those projects will be minimal at best.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

And then, Alex, to your question about the expansion, I don't necessarily think that we're going to pin any additional financings around that. The project level financing to be done at MVP won't be done until after it's in service. So, we'll have all of the agreements in place there. And the expansion, I think we've talked about 500 million a day of compression capacity which -- and the capital cost might be on [Indecipherable] basis maybe $400 million to $500 million to our share, roughly $200 million or so that would generate to E-Train maybe $65 million to $70 million worth of EBITDA. So it's not something that would require a financing, we have ample liquidity to move to fund that.

Alex Kania -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Great, thanks.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Chris Sighinolfi from Jefferies.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, Tom. Hi everybody.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Hi Chris.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

I want to -- I hate to be -- I just want to follow up on these MVP questions one more time. Just you had mentioned credit approval rights. Are there any other approval rights that you carry in the process EQT runs to actually monetizing its FTE or transferring its FTE?

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

I think the credit approval, right, is the most important one. I don't think there are any other that are processed [Indecipherable] but I think the short answer would be no.

Alex Kania -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay. And then is there, I mean obviously, Diana mentioned it, but with the cancellation of ACP, clearly ACP was being built by and owned by companies that had its stated need for gas in that region. So switch with what you were saying about demand pull versus supply push. I'm just curious, if they're successful in selling -- if EQT is successful in selling its FTE to somebody like one of those parties that might want an expansion embedded sooner. I mean, is there a cost savings to doing it while you're doing MVP completion, would you contemplate that or is it really something you're too far down the line?

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Look, we'll contemplate anything to try to be responsive to a customer but I I think that the compressed timeframe you're talking about, we could compress it a bit but the certification process with FERC and some of the other hoops we'd have to jump through, I don't think we could accelerate it too much.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

But if I asked, we would certainly try, let's put it that way.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah, no doubt. Okay. I just -- I didn't know what was entailed and if it was even possible. I figured there might be an efficiency pickup but there might also be something that sits out there that prohibits you from doing it, so.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, there is really no efficiency or synergy pickup up Diana or Justin, correct me if I'm wrong, because this would simply be a compression addition on a new site, stand-alone site.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. So you just put a new compressor unit, add horsepower to the system, but it's not like you'd be upgrading a current compressor, it would be just a new stand-alone.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Well, there would be units added to certain of the existing sites as well. Right, Diana? We may have lost.

Justin Macken -- Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering

Yeah, this is Justin. That is correct. The compression expansion would entail a new site and then some horsepower additions at existing sites to get the throughput along the entire line.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. But semantics, so your point Tom is that it would be relatively small. It's not the driving -- it wouldn't be the driving force behind anything.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Correct.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah. Okay. Well, I was going to ask Diana a question, but maybe I'll just ask it broadly and you guys can correct me if my understanding is correct -- if it's not correct. But are these the following remaining items for MVP? I guess first is fish and wildlife biological opinion. Then you have the Nation Wide 12. Diana had mentioned prioritizing problematic water crossings but in effect getting all of your water crossings done in an order that prioritizes those problematic areas and then you still have the U.S. FS Sedimentation Erosion Study and Jefferson National Forest. I think it's anticipated in the fourth quarter and then you can complete the three plus mile portion of work there. And then we're done, is that a correct order of operations or I guess if not where am I wrong?

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

This is Diana, I actually got back in. Sorry about that. That's the correct order. So yes.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Is that a complete list or are there things that.

Diana Charletta -- President and Chief Operating Officer

It is, it is.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. And then a final question from me and that's just maybe for Kirk. Is there anything to be aware of in the guidance that I didn't see there or would it be safe to effectively look at your full year net income and EBITDA outlooks to track year-to-date results and your third quarter guide and get an implied fourth quarter look?

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, there is nothing tricky there. You should be able to do that math.

Christopher Sighinolfi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

Kirk Oliver -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Thomas F. Karam -- Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Well, thanks everybody for joining us today. We appreciate the interest and we hope everybody stays safe and wash your hands and we'll talk to you soon. Thank you.

