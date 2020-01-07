Equities Trade Cautiously Amid Tensions in the Middle East

Market Movers

Markets are trading in cautious territory in the face of Middle East tensions

November US International Trade deficit ($43.1B) vs. consensus ($44.0B)

December US ISM Non-Manufacturing 55.0 vs. consensus 54.4; December New Orders 54.9 vs 57.1 in November

November US Factory Orders (0.7%) vs. consensus (0.8%)

Charlie’s Commentary

After declining by 216 points earlier in yesterday’s trading session, investors shrugged off geopolitical concerns dipping a toe back in the buying pool favoring technology, energy and healthcare stocks as the market reversed course venturing into positive territory during the afternoon. Nasdaq rose +0.56% followed by the S&P 500 at +0.35% and the Dow increasing +0.24%. Traders seemed to focus on the reality that the US has been “at war” with Iran for a quarter century and this recent incident was just the latest development in an ongoing saga. They redirected their focus on the de-escalation of trade tensions, renewed central bank balance sheet expansion, hints of global economic stabilization, and expectations for an earnings rebound. Gold finished up 1.1% while WTI crude settled up 0.3%, well off best levels after rallying just over 3.0% on Friday.

The positive finish to the trading session yesterday paved the way for buying in Asia and Europe earlier. This morning we are greeted with a report from the Fars news agency in Iran that the country is evaluating 13 possible ways in which to inflict a “historical nightmare” on the US for killing General Soleimani. As the middle east situation remains uncertain, the markets trade in cautious territory but still with an underlying risk appetite that remains resolute with no sign of panic beyond the knee jerk reaction last Friday. Traders are being conservative, picking their spots with the market off its lows, while closely watching the newswires for developing stories out of the Middle East.

There are several items on the economic calendar this morning. The first to hit was the trade balance for November. According to the Census Bureau, the US trade gap narrowed in November to $43.1 billion from $46.9 billion the prior month, the smallest in three years as exports increased due to trade war progress while imports fell to the lowest since 2017 (Exports rose 0.7% to $208.6 billion in November. Imports slipped 1% to $251.7 billion). This would seem to indicate that trade will contribute to overall fourth quarter economic growth after being a drag the previous two months. If the gap remains around the same size in December, the U.S. could post the first annual decline in its trade deficit in 2019 in six years.

The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose to 55, a four month high exceeding estimates, indicating that the service economy remains stable in the face of weaker manufacturing data. A measure of business activity jumped 5.6 points to 57.2. The ISM factory index contracted for a fifth month in a row and posted its lowest reading since 2009. November Factory orders fell by -0.7% which was better that the consensus estimate of -0.8%. Durable goods orders fell -2.1% slightly worse that the consensus -2.0%.

Oil is trading down today after initially trading up over the past few trading sessions amid concerns over the possible disruption to the global oil supply due to Iranian retaliatory efforts. According tom the Eurasia Group, Iran is more likely to focus on US military targets rather than energy sites. In addition the market has come to grips with the fact the US is the largest producer of oil in the world and any attempted disruption by Iran could easily be made up for by the US. Gold has flattened out a bit, near six year highs as investors book some profits with risk appetite creeping back into the markets.

Two of the eleven sectors are trading in positive territory led by Materials (+0.28%) and Communications (+0.04%). Lagging the market today are Real Estate (-1.39%), Energy (-0.82%) and Utilities (-0.54%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

We are still only in the first week of 2020, but one of the more noteworthy moves in the marketplace is taking place in China. The Shanghai Composite index (SHCOMP) finished 2019 on a strong note with four consecutive weekly gains, a 7.3% gain for the month of December, culminating in a 25.3% total return for all of 2019.

Last week the SHCOMP gained 3% and more importantly it “broke out” above an eight month resistance at the 3,050 level. This represents a price gap created during the steep decline in early May 2019, and over the prior eight months has evolved into the neckline of a common bottoming pattern (IHS). The breakout carries a minimum measured move to the 3,350 level, +8% from last sale.

The SHCOMP still remains more than 5% below 2019’s highs, and more than 15% below its highs from 2018. While last year’s 25% gain was impressive, the potential is there for a repeat performance or more. Typically, when China performs well, so does the rest of the globe.

