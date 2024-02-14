Equities Fueled by Better Economic Growth and Earnings Prospects

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | "Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been cautious about easing too soon, no doubt because he remembers the stop-and-go inflation of the 1970s. While he might pull off a soft economic landing, the last disinflationary mile was always going to be the hardest." -The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board

| "options—based on the mode or aka-most-likely outcome—now imply just 2 cuts this year (so, one less than Friday’s close). There are now 19% odds of an UNCH or higher funds rate by yearend, with 12% odds of at least 25 bps of hikes. Ergo, any reference to “fully priced” cuts in 2024 just isn’t quite accurate." -Piper Sandler

| 13F filings for December end are due today at close of biz...

| Concentration risk | "the US equity market is rivalling 2000 and 1929 in terms of being its most concentrated in history, as you can see on page 2 of the report. Today's chart shows the top 5 weighting in the S&P 500 over the last 60 years with the top 5 annotated at various points in history." -Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

As a result of the Mag 7’s dominance, the US stock market is close to

being the most concentrated in history...

* source: Deutsche Bank

| buybacks coming back as CapEx falling...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil HIGHER / TYields MIXED / Gold + Dollar LOWER

Yesterday's moves:

-the 2YR yield posted biggest 1 day increase in nearly a year

-rate cuts got pushed out and March rate cut odds fell

-small caps hit hard, falling the most since June 2022

DJ +0.3% S&P500 +0.4% Nasdaq +0.5% R2K +1.2% Cdn TSX +0.9%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.4% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.299%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,990, WTI +1%, $79; Brent +1%, $84, Bitcoin $51,827

2) Lot of chatter around valuations (getting expensive):

"S&P 500 forward P/E ratio rises above 20.0 for first time in 2 years" -Factset Insight

other than Utilities & Energy, every sector is trading above their 25YR average

* source: Factset Insight

3) the recent disconnect between bond yields and equity markets...

"P/Es and the 10-year Treasury yield. Over longer periods of time, both the strength and coefficient of the relationship change significantly. However, nowadays bond yields have a major impact on changes in market multiples, something we expect to persist for the foreseeable future."

-Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

equities fueled by better economic growth/earnings prospects, FOMO in tech, inflation heading lower (but stubborn), expectations of rate cuts...

narrow market breadth both a concern and an opportunity

- depends on your view!

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

4) "Surprisingly nearly 40% of the globe still don’t have access to the internet... Could this be another growth area?" -Deutsche Bank

* source: Deutsche Bank

5) Yesterday's CPI:

"The upside surprise was driven by services, which remained sticky across all three major categories.

Owners' equivalent rent spiked up to +0.6%...a sharp increase in hospital services, strong professional services, and a slight acceleration in health insurance served

to push overall medical services inflation higher. Core services outside of rents and medical services also posted the strongest monthly gain in almost two years."

-Deutsche Bank

* source: Deutsche Bank

* source: Piper Sandler

6) THIS WEEK:

US: inflation + retail sales

Europe: all eyes on inflation + the labor market + growth indicators in the UK

China: inflation data

Earnings: Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Cisco, and Applied Materials.

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Investors Wrestle With the ‘Scope 3 Conundrum’ - BNN

-Incorporating value-chain emissions is indispensable to a clear-eyed assessment of climate risks for companies but integrating Scope 3 data with portfolio analysis and investment decisions is often hobbled by the complexity of Scope 3 accounting. That complexity is caused by low disclosure rates, variable data quality and poor comparability, according to the report.



BlackRock's ESG Fund Business Is Soaring Despite Attacks by the GOP - FP

-BlackRock’s ESG-related assets under management swelled 53% from the beginning of 2022 through the end of last year, according to data provided by Morningstar Direct. Over the same period, the wider ESG fund market grew only about 8%. The money manager now oversees roughly $320 billion of ESG funds, more than any other investment firm in Europe, the US or globally.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Global bonds erase all gains since Powell’s pivot in December-BBG

in Money-drenched credit markets withstand even hotter US inflation-BBG

withstand even Japan’s Kanda: MOF will take appropriate steps on FX as needed- BBG

as needed- UK’s weaker-than-expected inflation data provides relief for BOE- BBG

for BOE- Migrant influx strains NYC, Chicago, Denver budgets , S&P says- BBG

, S&P says- ECB needs more data to be sure on inflation, Guindos says- BBG

Guindos says- Ueda mulls rate hike in rare case of BOJ facing scant opposition- BBG

facing scant opposition- Top US House China hawk plans visit to Taiwan next week- FT

next week- Germany ups international pressure on Israel not to attack Rafah-BBG

not to attack Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire rejected by United States-RTRS

by With Trump looming, NATO defense chiefs gather to talk Ukraine-POL

to talk Trump adviser proposes new tiered system NATO members don't pay up- RTRS

NATO members don't pay up- Suozzi wins New York special election, replacing George Santos- WASHPO

replacing George Santos- GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas- AP

Developer China South City stock sinks 37% to record low in Hong Kong- SCMP

in Hong Kong- Fund managers want Beijing to do more to keep the US$380 billion rally-SCMP

to keep the MSCI cuts 66 companies from China Index as equities slump-NIKKEI

Coca-Cola is among suitors for healthy soda brand Poppi-BBG

healthy soda brand College Football Playoff, ESPN agree 6-yr extension worth $1.3B per year- ATH

per year- Abrdn shareholder sold out after losing confidence in management-FT

in Hyundai Motor India plans IPO filing as early as April-May-IFR

as early as MUFG to take $100m stake in J apan's top robo-advise r- NIKKEI

in J r- Santander says internal review finds no breach of US sanctions-BBG

says of Carbon capture tech a 'complete falsehood'- Fortescue Metals chairman- RTRS

Fortescue Metals chairman- Walmart in talks to buy Vizio for more than $2 bln , WSJ reports- RTRS

, WSJ reports- Bezos sells $4 billion of Amazon stock in four trading days- BBG

in four trading days- Airbnb loses $349 million on Italian tax dispute but posts revenue gain- MSN

but posts revenue gain- Lyft shares go on wild ride after earnings release error- FT

go on Instacart to lay off 250 employees, as part of restructuring- MSN

as part of restructuring- Databricks CEO predicts major drop in AI chip prices-INFO

major in Siemens to make transformers in US to meet rising power demand- BBG

to meet rising power demand- China's BYD plans new electric vehicle plant in Mexico , says Nikkei- MSN

, says Nikkei- NEC spurned private equity offers before selling discounted stake in iPhone supplier-RTRS

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) China, US-led global refill of depleted oil stocks seen buoying demand-RTRS 2) OPEC report shows uneven delivery of new oil production cuts-BBG 3) OPEC trims call on its crude in next two years but buoyed by 'healthy' demand growth-PLATTS 4) China’s oil imports from Iran tumble to 11-month low, Kpler says-BBG 5) FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil product stockpiles climb to six-week high on thin exports-PLATTS