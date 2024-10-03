Equities Finish Lower as Jobs Report Looms, Middle East Tensions Simmer

To receive economic updates and insights in your inbox, sign up to the free newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

U.S. stocks ended Thursday's trading session in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.44%, the S&P 500 dipping 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite edging down 0.04%. The cautious sentiment ahead of Friday's highly anticipated monthly U.S. payrolls report, combined with escalating tensions in the Middle East, contributed to the market's pullback.

Investors are particularly focused on the upcoming jobs data, hoping for further insights into the health of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's future stance on interest rates.

The Fed has been closely monitoring the labor market as a key indicator of the economy's strength, with a strong jobs report potentially leading to the Fed maintaining its current stance on interest rates, while a weak report could increase the likelihood of further rate cuts. Economists polled by Reuters expect 140,000 job additions for September, with the unemployment rate anticipated to remain steady at 4.2%.

"It looks like investors are cautious ahead of the jobs report tomorrow," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments, to Reuters. He added that some profit-taking following the recent rally in the market could also be driving the decline.

The Cboe Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, climbed to its highest closing level since Sept. 6, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming economic data and the Middle East conflict.

Escalating tensions in the region, particularly the growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, have sparked concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies. This conflict has not only fueled concerns about oil supply disruptions but also carries wider geopolitical implications.

Oil prices soared on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising towards $74 a barrel, and is on track for its biggest weekly gain since March 2023. The S&P 500 energy index gained 1.6% as a result.

The recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the first reduction in borrowing costs since 2020, has further added to the market's uncertainty. Traders are currently pricing in a 35% probability of a 50 basis point cut in interest rates by the Fed in November, down from 49% a week ago. This suggests that the market is becoming more divided about the need for further easing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.