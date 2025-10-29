Equitable Holdings (XTRA:AXJ) Price Target Increased by 49.77% to 56.91

The average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings (XTRA:AXJ) has been revised to 56,91 € / share. This is an increase of 49.77% from the prior estimate of 38,00 € dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50,28 € to a high of 69,40 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from the latest reported closing price of 41,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXJ is 0.36%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 360,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 17,617K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,769K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXJ by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,762K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,709K shares , representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXJ by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,830K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,879K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXJ by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,532K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,768K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXJ by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.