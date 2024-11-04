Equitable Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

An update from Equitable Holdings ( (EQH) ) is now available.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing a 20% increase in assets under management to $1 trillion, driven by robust inflows in retirement and wealth management segments. Despite a net loss of $134 million, the company achieved non-GAAP operating earnings of $501 million, reflecting a 34% rise from the previous year. CEO Mark Pearson highlighted the company’s commitment to returning $330 million to shareholders and projected 2024 cash generation at the high end of its $1.4-$1.5 billion guidance. These results underscore Equitable’s strategic growth and shareholder value focus.

