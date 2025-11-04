Equitable Holdings Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of $1.33 billion or $4.47 per share, compared to $146 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted operating earnings were $455 million or $1.48 per share, compared to $517 million or $1.58 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $1.45 billion, compared to $3.07 billion last year.

