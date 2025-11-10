Equitable Holdings' Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.16% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EQH.PRA was trading at a 18.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.72% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH.PRA shares, versus EQH:

Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Monday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are down about 0.1%.

