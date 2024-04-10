Equitable Holdings Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: EQH.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.075), with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EQH.PRC was trading at a 26.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C:

In Wednesday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: EQH.PRC) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are off about 1.5%.

