Equitable Holdings' Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.04% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQH.PRA was trading at a 12.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.63% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Thursday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are down about 1.6%.

