Equitable Holdings' Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.13% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQH.PRA was trading at a 23.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :
In Monday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are off about 4.1%.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBG
Institutional Holders of VVPR
Funds Holding SFTW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.