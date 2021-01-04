Equitable Holdings' Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.35% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQH.PRA was trading at a 6.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.71% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Monday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are off about 3.2%.

