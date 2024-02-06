Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitable Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows : $1.46 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Net flows : -$135 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$106.30 million.

: -$135 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$106.30 million. Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Balance as of end of period : $34.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.90 billion.

: $34.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.90 billion. Legacy - Account Values - Total - Balance as of end of period : $22.17 billion versus $20.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $22.17 billion versus $20.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Segment revenues- Investment Management and Research : $1.07 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Segment revenues- Legacy : $194 million versus $189.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $194 million versus $189.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $408 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $397.97 million.

: $408 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $397.97 million. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $318 million compared to the $312.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $318 million compared to the $312.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.24 million.

: $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.24 million. Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $474 million compared to the $416.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $474 million compared to the $416.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : -$5 million versus -$6.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$5 million versus -$6.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income: $83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.30 million.

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.