Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EQH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.95, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $33.95, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.09 and a 38.23% increase over the 52 week low of $24.56.

EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.58. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.52%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

