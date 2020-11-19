Dividends
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EQH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.64, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $24.64, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.30 and a 149.14% increase over the 52 week low of $9.89.

EQH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.32%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EQH as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
  • First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
  • First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 25.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQH at 1.98%.

