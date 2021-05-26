Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.64, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $31.64, representing a -10.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.46 and a 82.57% increase over the 52 week low of $17.33.

EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.08%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

