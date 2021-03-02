Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EQH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $30.26, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.37 and a 205.97% increase over the 52 week low of $9.89.

EQH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.28%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

