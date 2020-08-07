Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.05, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $21.05, representing a -22.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.30 and a 112.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.89.

EQH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.07%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTA with an increase of 34.83% over the last 100 days. KBE has the highest percent weighting of EQH at 1.7%.

