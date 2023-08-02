Equitable Holdings Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EQH.PRA was trading at a 17.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.10% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH.PRA shares, versus EQH:
Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: EQH.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are down about 1.6%.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
CBM YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.