Equitable Holdings (EQH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.70, changing hands as low as $20.80 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $18.93 per share, with $27.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.