Equitable Holdings (EQH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported revenue of $3.8 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of -2.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.7 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.7 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period : $77.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.77 billion.

: $77.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.77 billion. Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts : $41.21 billion compared to the $40.93 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $41.21 billion compared to the $40.93 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP : $118.58 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.76 billion.

: $118.58 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.76 billion. Segment revenues- Legacy : $100 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.08 million.

: $100 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.08 million. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $471 million versus $481.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $471 million versus $481.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $226 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.73 million.

: $226 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.73 million. Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $208 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222.3 million.

: $208 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222.3 million. Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $719 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $735.58 million.

: $719 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $735.58 million. Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : $-5 million compared to the $-5.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-5 million compared to the $-5.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $84 million compared to the $88.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $84 million compared to the $88.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $80 million versus $80.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

