Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported revenue of $3.74 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was -6.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retirement - Net flows : $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion.

: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. Wealth Management - Advisory net new assets : $2.21 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.21 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Asset Management - AUM end of period : $860.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $866.77 billion.

: $860.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $866.77 billion. Asset Management - Net long-term (outflows) inflows : $-2.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-2.44 billion.

: $-2.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-2.44 billion. Revenue- Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $296 million compared to the $311.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $296 million compared to the $311.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Investment management, service fees and other income : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Net derivative gains (losses) : $-17 million compared to the $-3.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-17 million compared to the $-3.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Net investment income (loss) : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $729 million compared to the $782.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $729 million compared to the $782.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Corporate and Other : $741 million compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $741 million compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Wealth Management : $499 million versus $498.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $499 million versus $498.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses): $-2 million compared to the $-5.4 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

