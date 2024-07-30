Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of -4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows : $1.86 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period : $61.13 billion versus $60.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $61.13 billion versus $60.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts : $40.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.53 billion.

: $40.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.53 billion. Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP : $101.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.43 billion.

: $101.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.43 billion. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $228 million versus $264.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $228 million versus $264.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Legacy : $200 million compared to the $207.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $200 million compared to the $207.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $442 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.92 million.

: $442 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.92 million. Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $176 million versus $178.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $176 million versus $178.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $548 million compared to the $548.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $548 million compared to the $548.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : -$6 million compared to the -$5.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$6 million compared to the -$5.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $92 million versus $90.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $92 million versus $90.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.52 million.

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

