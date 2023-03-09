Equitable Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.37, changing hands as low as $28.48 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $24.61 per share, with $33.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62.
