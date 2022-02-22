Equitable Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.09, changing hands as low as $32.08 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.535 per share, with $37.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.48.

