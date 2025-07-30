Equitable Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.48, changing hands as low as $50.04 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $36.46 per share, with $56.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.40.

