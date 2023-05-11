Equitable (EQH) Eyes 12-15% Bottom-Line Growth Per Annum

Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH provided its long-term financial guidance and growth targets at its inaugural investor day presentation. The company expects its bottom line to grow 12-15% per annum through 2027, wherein organic earnings generation and margin expansion will play vital roles.

With a growing older population, the company’s Retirement, Asset and Wealth Management businesses are expected to hold immense opportunities ahead. It is likely to face a rapid increase in demand for its services, which is expected to enable EQH to boost cash generation by 50% over the next five years. This strong cash generation ability will support a 60-70% payout ratio.

By 2027, the company expects to generate $2 billion cash annually. In 2023, it anticipates to generate $1.3 billion in cash. Its long-term goals for 2027 include $150 million in combined productivity savings. Also, by this time, the company intends to generate $110 million in incremental general account income. It boasts a strong record of execution.

The diversified financial services company’s Equitable business is likely to continue gaining on retirement products, as the older population is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. The business had $221 billion in assets under management at the March quarter end.

During this time, EQH’s asset management business AllianceBernstein and wealth management business Equitable Advisors had $676 billion and $76 billion assets under management and administration, respectively.

