EQUITA SIM Upgrades Terna S.p.A. (LSE:0LBM)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Terna S.p.A. (LSE:0LBM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Terna S.p.A. is 8.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.36 GBX to a high of 9.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of 7.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terna S.p.A. is 3,113MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terna S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LBM is 0.35%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 181,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 49,754K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,254K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LBM by 8.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,402K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBM by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,634K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,451K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBM by 5.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,188K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBM by 7.50% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 5,572K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

