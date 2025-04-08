EQUITA SIM Upgrades Technoprobe S.p.A. (LSE:0AB7)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Technoprobe S.p.A. (LSE:0AB7) from Hold to Buy.

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technoprobe S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AB7 is 0.08%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 17,035K shares.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,412K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares , representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AB7 by 9.58% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,346K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,283K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AB7 by 7.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,981K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,642K shares , representing a decrease of 184.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AB7 by 76.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

