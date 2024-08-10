EQUITA SIM Upgrades OVS S.p.A. (LSE:0R5R)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for OVS S.p.A. (LSE:0R5R) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.99% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for OVS S.p.A. is 3.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2.96 GBX to a high of 4.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from its latest reported closing price of 2.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for OVS S.p.A. is 1,657MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in OVS S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R5R is 0.06%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 20,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,453K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R5R by 9.24% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,039K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,548K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R5R by 8.53% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,377K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,079K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R5R by 7.35% over the last quarter.

